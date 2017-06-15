Huether: “We’re Not Going to Tolerate Bad Neighbors”

The City of Sioux Falls is reminding residents to be "good neighbors" and keep their homes and yards up to code

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s that time of year again, when grass starts growing like crazy and weeds can start to get a little out of control.

The City of Sioux Falls is reminding residents to be “good neighbors” and keep their homes and yards up to code.

A home that was once a “problem property” in Sioux Falls is now being used as a prime example of how community policing on code infractions can benefit the entire neighborhood.

“If the city wouldn’t have gotten involved, there would have been that same ugly house sitting behind me right now,” said Matt Tobias Sioux Falls Code Enforcement Manager.

Tobias and Mayor Mike Huether addressed the press Thursday in front of a home at 923 S. Dakota Avenue.

In June of 2015, city officials were alerted by neighbors of the unsightly home, with weeds from the ground to the gutters, and an unkept yard.

“Citizens contacted us and said we have an issue with a house in our neighborhood. It’s that house that’s bringing the neighborhood feel down, the neighborhood value down, the look, everything like that,” said Tobias.

Flash forward two years later, and it’s nearly a brand new home.

The transition, city officials say, would not have happened without the persistence and pride of other neighbors.

“The message today is, ‘Hey Sioux Falls, be our eyes, and be our ears,” said Huether. “Let us know if you see something that doesn’t meet the mustard of our city.”

In a city of nearly 200,000 people, city officials say their code staff of just over 1,000 can’t possibly keep track of all the properties that are out of code.

“The codes are simple. You just got to mow your grass, keep your grass within 8 inches. Mow your sidewalk; take care of your property. Have some pride in your property,” said Tobias.

The city is asking people to be “good neighbors” and keep their homes up to snuff.

But for those who don’t, the city wants know about it.

“We’re not going to tolerate bad neighbors in Sioux Falls, we’re not,” said Huether.

(605) 367-8613 is the general phone number for code complaints. The city also has a resource sheet available here: http://www.siouxfalls.org/code-enforcement