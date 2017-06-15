Jackley Issues Caution About Tobacco Settlement Money Scam

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Attorney General Marty Jackley is cautioning South Dakota residents about what he says are deceptive advertisements regarding a nearly 20-year-old settlement with tobacco companies.

In 1998, the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement was signed by the four largest U.S. tobacco companies, 46 states, five territories and the District of Columbia. It resolved several lawsuits against the tobacco industry for tobacco-related health care costs.

Jackley says recent ads are misleading consumers into believing they’re eligible to receive tobacco settlement money. He says that isn’t the case, and people should not give out personal information to unsolicited emails or ads.