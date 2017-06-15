Jake Adams’ Improbable Journey to Being Drafted in the 6th round

Former Brandon Valley slugger has quite a story to tell

Brandon’s Jake Adams is the top homerun in hitter in college baseball, a Big Ten Champion and Player of the Year at Iowa.

“Kind of been unbelievable. I didn’t think I was ever going to put up these kind of numbers at the Division One level.” Adams says.

And all of this was never supposed to happen because instead of being a Hawkeye, Jake was supposed to be a Fighting Hawk at North Dakota.

“I signed with North Dakota my fall of sophomore year and they obviously didn’t work out. Their program shut down.” Jake says.

Despite two outstanding years at Des Moines Area Community College after his prep career at Brandon Valley ended, UND dropping it’s program was an unexpected curve to Adams.

“I didn’t know if D1 programs had any money to offer me so I didn’t know if I was going to play D2 somewhere.” Adams says.

His hitting coach at DMACC had ties to the Iowa program and led the Hawkeyes to Jake.

From there Adams led the country with 29 homeruns, and the Hawkeyes to the NCAA Tournament.

“My goal was to hit 12-15 homeruns and after I got to about the 20 plus mark it just was kind of an unbelievable feeling. And I don’t think anybody really believed I could do it. I didn’t think I was going to do it either but it just turned out to be an historic season.” Jake says.

It got him drafted in the 6th round by the team with the best record in baseball, the Houston Astros.

“Their Single-A is actually in Davenport, Iowa, so that’s right by Iowa City so it’ll be an easy transition to go play for them. Now that my dream has come true I just got to put a good mark on my name for all these younger kids and let them know that anything is possible, you just got to keep working hard.” Adams says.

Maybe it’s just supposed to happen.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.