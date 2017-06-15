PM Truck Unloader

Furniture Mart USA

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

If you have a “go-getter” personality, are reliable, efficient and have desire to use your talents at a successful, family-owned company, then our full-time Receiving Department Truck Unloader position may be just the role for your career ambitions!

Furniture Mart USA has a full-time position available for 2nd shift Receiving Department Associate to unload trucks. Must be able to lift furniture well in excess of 100 lbs. Previous heavy lifting experience preferred.

The hours of this position are Monday-Friday (1:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.) Competitive hourly rate plus shift differential. All of our full-time positions come with a complete benefit package including medical, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, PTO/Sick pay, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, excellent employee discounts, free access to our on-site fitness center and more!

Requirements:

Must be able to lift furniture well in excess of 100 lbs. Upon job offer, must pass background check and drug test prior to starting work.

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply in person at our distribution center (140 E. Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104) or apply online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers.

EOE