Proposed Hog Operations Spark Concern In South Dakota County

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – Residents in southeast South Dakota are raising concerns about seven proposed hog operations that have been recommended for conditional-use permits.

The Yankton Press & Dakotan reports that about 100 people attended a six-hour session Tuesday where the Yankton County Planning Commission approved all seven permit requests. The requests now head to the Yankton County Commission for approval.

Opponents say the farms threaten environmental quality because of large amounts of manure that can contaminate water. They say the farms could also lead to diseases like MRSA, a contagious staph infection.

Farm supporters say the operations wouldn’t harm neighbors and are efficient and profitable.

The permits would allow barns to each house 2,400 animals in a concentrated animal feeding operation that confines animals in areas that don’t produce vegetation.