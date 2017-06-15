Rapid City Hotel Owner Enters Plea In Alcohol Case

Adel Toay
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The owner of a hotel in west South Dakota has entered a plea agreement that reduces the number of local court cases pending against him.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 52-year-old Mark Arend pleaded no contest earlier this month to knowingly letting an underage employee sell alcohol in 2015 at The Lodge at Mount Rushmore. Arend was sentenced to pay a fine and court costs totaling more than $260.

In exchange for the plea, the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office dropped two cases against Arend and his company regarding violations of county laws pertaining to septic systems. A third septic-related case against Arend’s company is still pending.

An amended judgment and decree of foreclosure for the hotel also was filed in May. The foreclosure auction hasn’t been scheduled.

