Rapid City Man Accused Of Killing Infant Back Behind Bars

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a Rapid City man accused of killing a 5-month-old girl he was babysitting is back behind bars after violating terms of his house arrest.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kristopher Houchin is charged with second-degree murder in the June 2015 death of L’Naya White. Preliminary autopsy results indicated she died from brain bleeding as a result of blunt force trauma.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Houchin was granted house arrest in December after spending almost a year and a half in the Pennington County Jail.

A bond hearing has not been scheduled.