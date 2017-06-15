Report: Teen Pregnancies In Minnesota Declining, STIs Rising

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A new report shows fewer teenagers are getting pregnant in Minnesota, but the number of sexually transmitted infections is increasing.

University of Minnesota adolescent sexual health director Jill Farris authored the report. She tells Minnesota Public Radio that pregnancy rates among 15 to 19 year olds has dropped 70 percent since 1990.

However, teen rates of gonorrhea have increased 40 percent and chlamydia is up 15 percent.

Farris says fewer teens are using condoms, especially when one partner begins using a long-term method of birth control.

Farris gathered data from the state Department of Health and an annual student survey conducted by the Department of Education.