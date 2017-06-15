Sioux Empire Teachers Get Needed School Supplies Through Teacher Swap Meet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For students, it may be summer, but teachers are already thinking about the upcoming school year.

Today many were out selling and buying items for their classrooms. The second annual Education Foundation Teacher Swap Meet took place this afternoon at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The event allows teachers to sell any classroom items, whether that be books, chairs or art supplies that they no longer need, at a discounted price for other teachers or parents to pick up.

Amy Scott-Stoltz, the event organizer, says teachers pay close to $500 each year on classroom supplies, out of their own pockets.

“We have had responses from as far away as Rapid City, Watertown and Iowa and Minnesota, so we are getting teacher from all over not just Sioux Falls. But they are all so thankful to have a place to not only buy stuff but to sell stuff as well,” said Scott-Stoltz.

In total the event brought in 400 shoppers, and organizers say, before they even opened, 150 were lining up outside the door.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.