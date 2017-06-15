State Parks, Recreation Areas To Hold Cooking Classes

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – State parks and recreation areas around South Dakota are set to hold cooking classes.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks says the Saturday classes will teach the basic skills and safety precautions of making meals outdoors and give a hands-on cooking experience.

Key lessons will include campfire, grilling and Dutch oven safety. Lynn Spomer, state park visitor services coordinator, says teaching kids how to take care of a fire and cook food properly is a lifelong skill.

An outdoor cooking class for kids will be held at Good Earth State Park at Blood Run; a Dutch oven cookout will be held at Mina Lake Recreation Area; and a campfire cooking event can be found at Oakwood Lakes State Park.