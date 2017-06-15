Storm Need Win at Iowa to Clinch Playoff Spot

It’s been a while since the Storm needed to win their final regular season game to make the playoffs. But that is potentially the case when they travel to play the Iowa Barnstormers Saturday night. Both teams are 13-2 and Wichita Falls is 12-3. Only 2 teams will make the playoffs from the division and the winner of the Storm game will also host throughout the playoffs. Head coach Kurtiss Riggs is actually excited to have everything come down to the final game.