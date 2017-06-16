Adventures With Ahtra: Color Vibe 5K

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Color Vibe 5K is coming to Sioux Falls on Saturday, June 24 to raise money for LifeScape, a local non-profit dedicated to empowering people of all ages living with disabilities.

The Color Vibe 5K is no ordinary race, it covers runners with neon paint during the course. They’re held across the country to raise money for local charities. Tessa Dee from LifeScape says getting to put on the Color Vibe 5K is one of the perks of her job.

“I get to help put on these amazingly fun events, not only for the people of Sioux Falls but for the people who are supported by LifeScape. It’s a lot of fun and it’s truly a big responsibility and an honor,” Dee says.

LifeScape’s programs, which range from art activities to physical therapy, are instrumental in helping people with disabilities live fulfilling lives. To learn more about LifeScape, click here.

“It’s so important to support people with disabilities and help them live fulfilling lives- whether they’re kids or adults. That’s what we do with LifeScape. We give them opportunities to be in the community, interacting with people one on one and truly just helping them live their best life,” Dee says.

People like Jordan Tschetter, who is supported by LifeScape and can’t wait for the big race.

“Lifescape is really fun to be with us. It’s really great. It’s supported me through goals and stuff I accomplish. I wanna try and get out in the community and work out in the community with everyone else,” says Tschetter.

Children 12 and under can participate in the Color Vibe 5K for free, accompanied by a paying adult. Adults can register up until the day of the race for $65. For more on the Color Vibe 5K, click here.