Authorities ID 8-Month-Old Killed In Marshall County Crash

LANGFORD, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified an 8-month-old girl who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Marshall County.

The Highway Patrol says Mayah Grey Buffalo was a passenger in a car that failed to yield at an uncontrolled intersection northwest of Langford on Tuesday afternoon. The car collided with a sport utility vehicle.

Authorities say a 7-year-old boy who also was riding in the car suffered life-threatening injuries. The 27-year-old Langford woman driving the car suffered injuries considered serious but not life-threatening. Charges are pending against her.

The SUV driver suffered minor injuries.