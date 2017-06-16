Authorities ID 8-Month-Old Killed In Marshall County Crash

Adel Toay
Share This:

LANGFORD, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified an 8-month-old girl who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Marshall County.

The Highway Patrol says Mayah Grey Buffalo was a passenger in a car that failed to yield at an uncontrolled intersection northwest of Langford on Tuesday afternoon. The car collided with a sport utility vehicle.

Authorities say a 7-year-old boy who also was riding in the car suffered life-threatening injuries. The 27-year-old Langford woman driving the car suffered injuries considered serious but not life-threatening. Charges are pending against her.

The SUV driver suffered minor injuries.

Related Post

No Injuries, No Major Damage In Mitchell Business ...
Badlands National Park To Expand Area Where Bison ...
WAPA Works To Restore Power In The Upper Great Pla...
Man Convicted In Cartel Killing Loses Appeal In No...

You Might Also Like