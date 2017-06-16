Crews Work To Clean Up Chemical Spill After Two-Vehicle Crash

BALTIC, S.D. – Crews are cleaning up a chemical spill near Baltic after a semi-truck hauling Round-Up and another car collided causing the chemical bins to tip over and fall off.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said that 200-250 gallons of Round-Up spilled but don’t consider it a serious issue.

The driver of the other car was transported to Sanford Hospital by Paramedics Plus with series injuries. The driver of the semi was transported to Sanford Hospital by the Dell Rapids Ambulance with minor injuries.

Charges are pending against both drivers.