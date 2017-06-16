Drought Conditions In South Dakota Stable Over Past Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Drought conditions in South Dakota haven’t changed much over the past week.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows about 80 percent of the state being either abnormally dry or in some stage of drought, up just slightly from last week. About 13 percent of the state is in severe drought, up from 11 percent last week.

The area of severe drought is north central South Dakota. Much of the rest of the northern half of the state is rated in moderate drought. There are no areas in South Dakota in the “extreme” or “exceptional” drought categories.

Areas not rated as being dry are most of eastern South Dakota, along with areas along the border in the southwest and south central parts of the state.