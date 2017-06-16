Elmwood Golf Course Celebrates Grand Reopening Following Renovations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Elmwood Golf Course celebrated a grand reopening and ribbon cutting today after the completion of a three-year, three-phase renovation project.

The improvements included the realigning of holes, major grading and drainage improvements, concrete cart paths, a new irrigation system, a new five-hole junior course, driving range renovation, and the regrassing of all the tees, fairways, and greens for consistent playing conditions from hole to hole.

“The golf course architect, Kevin Norby of Herfort-Norby, and Landscapes Unlimited did an amazing job and we couldn’t be more satisfied. The completion of the three-phase project has energized our membership, and we are excited to have all 27 holes back in play,” says Tom Jansa of Dakota Golf Management.

Elmwood Golf Course has been open since 1923. The groundbreaking for the renovation project began in September 2013 and closed the East Nine holes. Construction on the North Nine holes started in late September 2014 as part of Phase 2 of the project, which also included the renovation of the driving range and construction of three of the five new junior course holes. The final phase, which wrapped up in late fall of 2016, included the renovation of the West Nine holes and the other half of the junior course.

The cost of the renovation was approximately $5 million.