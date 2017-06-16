Joke Would Be On Storm If The Lose To Barnstormers

Sioux Falls Won First Meeting 70-13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — When the Sioux Falls Storm beat the Iowa Barnstormers 70 to 13 back on March 20th it wasn’t so much that Sioux Falls embarrassed them.

No Iowa did that all by themselves.

Since then the joke has been on the rest of the Indoor Football League. The Barnstormers haven’t lost, winning 11 straight and are putting the Storm in a position that’s anything but funny-needing a win to make the playoffs.

The winner of tomorrow night’s game gets homefield throughout the IFL playoffs, something the six time defending champion Storm are used too. What’s different is that the loser could miss the playoffs if Wichita Falls wins at Nebraska. It’d be the first time since 2009 Sioux Falls hasn’t been in the postseason.

It’s a strange position to be in against a team that the Storm almost have to completely bury their first game tape with.

The game kicks off at 7 PM in Des Moines, Iowa tomorrow.