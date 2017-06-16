Paramedic

Madison Regional Health System

Job Location:

Madison, South Dakota

Job Description:

Full-time Paramedic position available. Schedule will include working twelve hour shifts in the Emergency Room and take call for the Ambulance Service. Hours will include days, evenings, weekends and holiday rotation. Must have excellent communication skills and critical thinking skills. Competitive salary and benefit package.

Requirements:

Paramedic. Must have excellent communication skills and critical thinking skills.

Contact Information:

Send application/resume to: Madison Regional Health System; Attn: Human Resources, 323 SW 10th Street., Madison, SD, 57042. Applications available at the medical facility’s front desk or www.madisonregionalhealth.org. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.