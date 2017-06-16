Paramedics Plus Working on First Responder Shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- More than 100 students are expected to graduate this year from the Sioux Falls School of Emergency Medical Services.

Officials say they hope this new fleet of paramedics and EMT’s can help with shortages in the industry locally and nationwide.

“Liked being out there, helping people, just being there for others, making a difference,” says Avera Paramedic Intern Joanna Van Ginkel.

Van Ginkel has had a passion for helping others since high school, which is why she’s studying to become a paramedic.

She loves the field because each call is different.

Since starting at the School of EMS last year, she couldn’t wait to apply her classroom skills out in the real world.

“The ride along has definitely helped me understand; a lot of the concepts and everything makes it all fit,” says Van Ginkel.

Joanna knows the job brings high demand and stress, but she wouldn’t want to go into anything else.

“Made me like it more, made me want to keep going, yes I love it,” says Van Ginkel.

Students like Joanna are what workers at Paramedics Plus say they are looking for, especially with a shortage in the number of people going into the industry.

“As the aging population begins with the baby boomers and healthcare begins to change, there’s definitely a need for EMS professionals,” says Paramedics Plus Chief Operating Officer Michael Bureau

To fix the shortage, Paramedics Plus is working with students at the School of EMS to fill the gap.

The school says they try to prepare students in the classroom, but they have to be out experiencing the job to decide if the field is right for them.

“It’s a lot of thinking on your feet and taking that knowledge; you have and learning to adapt it to a variety of situations,” says School of EMS Program Director Julie Swenson.

As the shortage continues to affect all first responders nationally, the school says their goal is to continue to graduate more students.

“Teach our students the latest in patient care and treatment plan. Continue to produce high-quality EMS providers at both the EMT and paramedic level,” says Swenson.

The school currently provides three EMT and two paramedic classes a year.

The median national pay for the job is around 33 thousand dollars.