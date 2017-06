POST 307 INVITE: Brandon Valley Edges Cyclones

Win 1-0 On Bunt Single & Error

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Taylor Crow’s bunt single and a subsequent error brought home the only run in Brandon Valley’s 1-0 victory over the Sioux Falls Cyclones to open the 2017 Post 307 Invite at Ronken Field on Friday morning.

