POST 307 INVITE: Brookings Tops Harrisburg In Extras While Huron Beats Yankton In Slugfest

Bandits Win 8-5 In 10 Innings, Huron Wins 10-7

SIOUX FALLS & RENNER, S.D. — The Post 307 Invitational began on Friday with 14 Legion baseball teams playing at Ronken Field, The Birdcage and Renner Park.

In Renner Huron ended up winning a 10-7 slugfest against Yankton while at the Birdcage the Brookings Bandits scored three times in the 10th inning to secure an 8-5 win over Harrisburg. Click on the video viewer for highlights!