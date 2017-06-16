POST 307 INVITE: Brookings Tops Harrisburg In Extras While Huron Beats Yankton In Slugfest

Bandits Win 8-5 In 10 Innings, Huron Wins 10-7
Zach Borg
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS & RENNER, S.D.  —  The Post 307 Invitational began on Friday with 14 Legion baseball teams playing at Ronken Field, The Birdcage and Renner Park.

In Renner Huron ended up winning a 10-7 slugfest against Yankton while at the Birdcage the Brookings Bandits scored three times in the 10th inning to secure an 8-5 win over Harrisburg.  Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Related Post

Renner Sweeps SF East
West Rallies Past East In Sioux Falls Legion Battl...
Iconic Rapid City Coach Dave Ploof Passes Away
Dell Rapids Follows State B Prep Title With Legion...

You Might Also Like