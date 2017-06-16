Scoreboard Friday, June 16th
Scores for Friday, June 16, 2017
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 16TH, 2017
MLB
Twins vs. Cleveland (*7:00 PM)
American Association
Canaries @ Cleburne (*7:00)
Legion Baseball
Brandon Valley 1, SF Cyclones 0
Huron 10, Yankton 7
Brookings 8, Harrisburg 5 (*Final in 10 Innings)
Renner 8, Yankton 1
Brandon Valley 7, Omaha Gross 2
Huron 6, Norfolk 3
Lincoln Pius 10, Brookings 3
Chanhassen 13, Aberdeen 9
Sioux Falls West 8, Sioux Falls East 4
H.S. Baseball
MN State AAA Tournament
Semifinals
Waconia 7, Marshall 6
3rd Place Game
Marshall vs. Alexandria
MN State A Tournament
Semifinals
Parkers Prairie 8, Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove 3
3rd Place Game
Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove 12, Wabasha-Kellogg 0