Scoreboard Friday, June 16th

Scores for Friday, June 16, 2017
Zach Borg
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 16TH, 2017

MLB
Twins vs. Cleveland (*7:00 PM)

American Association
Canaries @ Cleburne (*7:00)

Legion Baseball
Brandon Valley 1, SF Cyclones 0

Huron 10, Yankton 7

Brookings 8, Harrisburg 5 (*Final in 10 Innings)

Renner 8, Yankton 1

Brandon Valley 7, Omaha Gross 2

Huron 6, Norfolk 3

Lincoln Pius 10, Brookings 3

Chanhassen 13, Aberdeen 9

Sioux Falls West 8, Sioux Falls East 4

H.S. Baseball
MN State AAA Tournament
Semifinals
Waconia 7, Marshall 6

3rd Place Game
Marshall vs. Alexandria

MN State A Tournament
Semifinals
Parkers Prairie 8, Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove 3

3rd Place Game
Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove 12, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

You Might Also Like