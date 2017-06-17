Attorney General’s Office to Review Fatal Officer Involved Shooting in Rapid City

Shots were fired both before and after officers arrived on the scene

PIERRE, S.D – Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the Division of Criminal Investigation, at the request of the Rapid City Police Department is investigating the officer involved shooting that occurred June 17, at approximately 12:16 p.m. The incident occurred at 310 Viking Drive in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Police Department responded to a report of an active shooter situation at a Rapid City residence. The situation escalated resulting in an Officer firing his duty weapon at the subject. The male subject identified as Joseph Paul Hogan, 48, Rapid City, died at the scene.

At the completion of the investigation, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation will issue a case report and shooting summation to be reviewed by the Attorney General for a final determination on the officer’s action. The release of the summary is anticipated within 30 days.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Rapid City police say a man was shot and killed after firing at a police officer.

Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris says police responded to a report of an “active shooter situation” Saturday afternoon in a residential area in northern Rapid City. Shots were fired both before and after officers arrived on the scene.

Jegeris says police were working to evacuate the homes in the area when the subject exited the house and threatened an officer. The chief says the man then shot at the officer, who returned fire. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no other injuries were reported.