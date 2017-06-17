Festival of Cultures: Celebrating Diversity in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sioux Empire community got a taste of all the different culture and new faces living in the community at the Festival of Cultures.

The free annual event put on by the Multi-Cultural Center took place at the Coliseum on North Main Avenue.

The event had food, entertainment, arts and crafts for kids, as well as information booths about the different cultures at the event.

Organizers say Sioux Falls has a community of people that come from different countries and speak different languages, and this is a way to embrace and celebrate the diversity in our community.

“It feels wonderful to share the Lakota songs with the people, also to absorb other people’s energy and things that they are sharing here today,” says community member Robert Johnson.

For others, the event gave them a glimpse of their native country.

“It’s a nice reminder of home, that you are a part of a different culture, a part of something else. It’s a good way to reconnect,” says Kenyan international student Victor Nyagudi.

The festival will return to the Coliseum next year.