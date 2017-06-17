PLAYOFF BOUND! Storm’s Second Half Swamps Iowa

Sioux Falls Clinches Playoff Bid & Homefield Advantage With 45-24 Win

DES MOINES, IA — Fighting for their playoff lives on the final day of the season was something new to the perennial IFL champion Sioux Falls Storm.

They responded to it the way they do in almost every game.

With excellence in the face of adversity.

Trailing 21-17 at half, Sioux Falls blitzed the host Iowa Barnstormers in the second half, outscoring them 28-3 to win 45-24 on Saturday night in Des Moines. The victory clinches Sioux Falls 8th consecutive IFL playoff bid and also locks up homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Sioux Falls had entered the night knowing a loss and win by Wichita Falls would keep them out of the playoffs. The same scenario also existed for Iowa. In the end, neither team had to sweat about a playoff bid because Wichita Falls lost at Nebraska 59-44, officially eliminating them from playoff contention.

The Storm finish 14-2 and will host the 13-3 Barnstormers next Saturday in the United Conference Championship game.

Quarterback Lorenzo Brown led the offensive attack, racking up 167 total yards while rushing for three touchdowns and passing for another. Former Barnstormer Robbie Rouse haunted his old team, carrying six times for 22 yards and a score while hauling in three passes for a team-high 47 yards. Rashard Smith came up with the lone takeaway for the Sioux Falls defense, but his 49-yard interception return for a touchdown proved to be the dagger.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!