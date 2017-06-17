POST 307 INVITE: Aberdeen Tops Brandon Valley While Renner Rips Huron

Aberdeen Wins 8-5 & Renner Wins 10-2

SIOUX FALLS & RENNER, S.D. — Rain wreaked havoc with day two of the Post 307 Invite.

It didn’t stop the tournament host, Renner, from advancing to championship Sunday.

Renner defeated Huron 10-2 on Saturday evening at Ronken Field. The victory helped Renner advance to semifinal play tomorrow where they will face Lee’s Summit (MO) on their field at 9 AM. Chanhassen and Lincoln Pius will meet in the other semifinal at 11:30 AM with the championship at 2 PM.

In other action, Aberdeen waited out a rain delay to defeat Brandon Valley 8-5.

