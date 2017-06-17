Scoreboard Saturday, June 17th
Scores for Saturday, June 17, 2017
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, JUNE 17TH, 2017
MLB
Cleveland 9, Twins 3
Cleveland 2, Twins 1 (*5th Inning, Rain Delay)
American Association
Canaries 6, Cleburne 3
Pioneer Collegiate League
Carroll 5, Gold 2
IFL
Storm 45, Iowa 24 (*Storm Clinch Playoff Bid & Homefield Advantage)
Legion Baseball
Renner 10, Huron 2
Aberdeen 8, Brandon Valley 5
Renner 13, Norfolk 1
Harrisburg 2, Lincoln Pius 0
Omaha Gross 5, SF Cyclones 1
Yankton 11, Viroqua 4
Lincoln Pius 8, Brookings 0
Norfolk 12, Yankton 0
Lee’s Summit 7, Brookings 0
Chanhassen 4, Brandon Valley 2
Viroqua 11, Huron 5
SF Cyclones 6, Aberdeen 1 (*In Progress)
SF West 16, Albuquerque 1
SF East 17, Colorado Springs 7
RC Post 22 9, SF East 7