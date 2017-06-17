Scoreboard Saturday, June 17th

Scores for Saturday, June 17, 2017
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, JUNE 17TH, 2017

MLB
Cleveland 9, Twins 3

Cleveland 2, Twins 1 (*5th Inning, Rain Delay)

American Association
Canaries 6, Cleburne 3

Pioneer Collegiate League
Carroll 5, Gold 2

IFL
Storm 45, Iowa 24 (*Storm Clinch Playoff Bid & Homefield Advantage)

Legion Baseball
Renner 10, Huron 2

Aberdeen 8, Brandon Valley 5

Renner 13, Norfolk 1

Harrisburg 2, Lincoln Pius 0

Omaha Gross 5, SF Cyclones 1

Yankton 11, Viroqua 4

Lincoln Pius 8, Brookings 0

Norfolk 12, Yankton 0

Lee’s Summit 7, Brookings 0

Chanhassen 4, Brandon Valley 2

Viroqua 11, Huron 5

SF Cyclones 6, Aberdeen 1 (*In Progress)

SF West 16, Albuquerque 1

SF East 17, Colorado Springs 7

RC Post 22 9, SF East 7

