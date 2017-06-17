Storm & Fans Savor Finale With Everything On The Line

Sioux Falls & Iowa Fight For Playoff Spot

DES MOINES, IA — For the first time in a decade the Sioux Falls Storm are facing a must win game with the potential to miss the playoffs.

Fans seem to be savoring the moment and so are players. Quite a few Storm fans have been tailgating outside of the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines prior to tonight’s 7 PM kickoff with Iowa.

Sioux Falls will need the support. The winner of tonight’s game not only clinches their IFL playoff bid, but will seize homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. The loser of the game could still get in to the playoffs, but that will depend on what happens in Grand Island, Nebraska where Wichita Falls faces the Nebraska Danger. A Wichita Falls win will bounce the loser of tonight’s Storm-Barnstormers game from the playoff picture despite that team having a 13-3 record.

Though Sioux Falls defeated Iowa 70-13 on March 20th, the Barnstormers haven’t lost since that demolition, winning 11 straight. The Storm haven’t been quite the same either even though they’ve only lost twice all year, especially on offense.

Add that Iowa is expecting their biggest crowd of the year, and it looks like a dicey situation for Sioux Falls.

Yet it’s one they seem to be embracing.