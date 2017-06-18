Bringing Awareness: Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month and one Sioux Falls woman is sharing her mother’s story to bring awareness to the diagnosis and how the Alzheimer’s Association has helped her family.

Dianne Horsley is the type of mother who is always there for her children, never missing an important day, or forgetting anything.

“She always believed in us, she wanted us to follow our dreams,” says Carla Thielbar, referencing her mom.

That’s what Carla Thielbar loved about her mother, that she was always there for her and her siblings, but that all changed in 2007.

“I was mad because I thought she didn’t care as much anymore. She got too busy for me, or something,” says Thielbar.

At just age 52, Dianne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s and the mother that Carla and her siblings had was slowly starting to fade away.

“I want to call her all the time and I can’t” as Thielbar wipes her tears. “So, I really think it is just the most cruel disease because you have to watch them leave for so long”

Like a wind spinner, Dianne’s diagnosis gradually declined, from not being able to walk to eating and now not talking for the past 4 to 5 years.

“Sometimes, I just sit there in my head; going please say something, even though it’s been so long,” says Thielbar.

The disease took a toll on Carla and her family, but they eventually found comfort in the Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota Chapter.

“One of the things that makes Alzheimer’s disease so frustrating for people is that at this time there is no way to cure it, no way to prevent it, no way to even slow it down,” says Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota State Executive Director Leslie Morrow.

Through the association’s resource, Carla was able to learn more about the disease and has now made it her mission to share her mother’s story to bring awareness.

“At the end of the day, my goal is to have that come true, that world without Alzheimer’s, that world with a cure,” says Thielbar.

The Association says they hope by more people speaking up, the fewer stigmas there will be about the disease.

“This is a brain disease; they had no choice in the matter whatsoever. Mostly, that they by talking about it, will get the help and the resources that they need to make this journey easier,” says Morrow.

Nowadays, Carla loves to garden, something she and her mother did together.

She says it’s another thing that keeps her going.

Horsley is currently living in a nursing home, while on hospice.

According to the South Dakota Alzheimer’s Association, 17 thousand people in South Dakota are living with Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information and resources about the Alzheimer’s Association visit: https://www.alz.org/.