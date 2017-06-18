Greenway Likes Vikings Chances Even Without Him

Training Camp Begins July 24th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With the Storm season nearing an end it’s easy to start thinking ahead to the next Minnesota Vikings season and training camp, which is going to be a different one for fans in these parts since Mount Vernon native Chad Greenway won’t be with the Vikings for the first time in more than a decade.

Fans naturally wonder how they’ll do without him, and Greenway had an answer when we was in town for the Legends Football clinic!

“Oh they have no chance without me! I feel like there’s just not really a chance. It’s the only year from now until the end of time that I’m not going to root for the Vikings because I can’t have them win it the year I retire selfishly!” Greenway joked.

“No I think they’re going to be good! I think they’re going to be back to that 11-5, 12-4 frame that we had two years ago so I’m looking for big things from them.” Chad went on to say.

The Vikings did announce their training camp schedule. There’s a new format this year as quarterbacks, rookies and a select number of players who have yet to accrue a season will open in Mankato on Monday, July 24th. The first full team practices will be on Thursday, July 27th.