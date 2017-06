Hoekstra Homer Not Enough For Renner Against Lincoln Pius

RENNER, S.D. — Despite a first inning two-run homerun from Nick Hoekstra, Renner couldn’t hold off Lincoln Pius in the championship game of their Post 307 Invite, falling to the visitors from Nebraska 10-3 on Sunday afternoon in Renner. Click on the video viewer for highlights!