Miss SDSU Miranda Mack Crowned Miss South Dakota 2017

Mack is a student at South Dakota State University, and held the local title of Miss SDSU

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (MISSSD.ORG) – Miranda Mack, 21, of Redfield was crowned Miss South Dakota 2017 Saturday night. Her platform is “All for Music.” For her talent, she performed the operatic aria “Habanera.”

She is the daughter of Hugh and Cari Mack, is a student at South Dakota State University, and held the local title of Miss SDSU.

Mack was also awarded the “Ray Peterson Rookie of the Year” $500 scholarship for the first-year contestant with the highest overall score.

Mack will represent South Dakota at the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in September 2017. The Miss America Pageant will air on ABC on Sunday, September 10.

-First runner-up was Miss Rushmore, Carrie Wintle, from Iroquois. Wintle was a preliminary talent winner Thursday evening ($1,000), won the Miracle Maker award for raising the most money for Children’s Miracle Network, a $400 scholarship for being the top fundraiser, the $500 State Community Service Award, and the $1000 Miss America Community Service award.

-Second runner-up was Miss Missouri Valley Evy Johnson of Firesteel. Johnson won the preliminary swimsuit award Thursday evening ($400).

-Third runner-up was Miss Siouxland Rachel Evangelisto of Rapid City. Evangelisto won the preliminary swimsuit award Friday evening ($400).

-Fourth runner-up was Miss Rapid City Isabel MacLachlan of Rapid City. MacLachlan won the preliminary talent award Friday evening ($1,000).

-Rounding out the top nine semi-finalists were Isabella Garcia of Sioux Falls, Amber Hulse of Hot Springs, Carly Goodhart of Sisseton, and Heather Egbert of Vermillion.

-Hulse received the Top Interview Award ($800). Goodhart was voted “People’s Choice” through online voting, and received an additional $500 scholarship for that title.

-Annie Woodmansey of Pierre was the Most Talented Non-Finalist ($400 scholarship) and was named Miss Congeniality by her fellow contestants ($500 scholarship).

-Marley Hanson of Vermillion won the Non-Finalist Interview Award ($500). Kaitlin O’Neill won the Sylvia Tannehill “Kindness” Scholarship of $1,000 as well as the $500 CMN Legacy Scholarship.

