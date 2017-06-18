Mobridge Man Attracts International Attention for Antique Car Auction

The collection includes a Chevrolet from the 1920s and Dodge Power Wagons

https://www.k-bid.com/auction/19559

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (AP) – A man in a northern South Dakota city is auctioning off vehicles this month that he’s collected for the last 40 years, even attracting a bidder from Denmark.

Kerry Droog, owner of K & K Auto Parts in Mobridge, says his collection of more than 300 vehicles and parts are participating in an online auction on a website called K-Bid.com. The auction began in May and ends June 26.

Droog says many of the vehicles are missing pieces but hopes buyers will restore them. He says the auction started at the end of May and that bidders have been calling from places across the country as well as in Denmark.

He says his favorite vehicles he’s selling include a Chevrolet from the 1920s and Dodge Power Wagons.

The auction can be found here: https://www.k-bid.com/auction/19559