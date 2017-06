Police: Man Shot in the Foot Overnight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Sioux Falls Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night.

Police responded to the area of 49th Street and Terry Avenue around midnight for reports of shots fired.

When police arrived, everyone including the victim fled the scene at the time.

Police say at a later time, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.

His injuries are not life-threatening. The investigation is on-going.