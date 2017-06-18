Sioux Falls Church Celebrates Fathers with Father’s Day Car Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A classic car show here in Sioux Falls is a big draw for area dads this Father’s Day.

The annual Father’s Day Car Show is hosted by Asbury United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls.

Organizers of the event said they started the Father’s Day event as a way for families to spend time together, and enjoy something dad might like.

Many today also shared why they love and appreciate their dad.

“He always helps me, when there is a lot that’s going on. Sometimes I get a little over reactive, and he usually helps me with that,” says Sadie Grau about her father.

“We are also going to give my dad a star wars card because he loves star wars. My favorite thing about my dad is that he plays video games with me, he also plays board games with me, and he snuggles with me,” says Grace Baird with a smile on her face about her father.

This is the third year the church has hosted the Father’s Day Car Show.