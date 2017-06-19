Kids K Fun Run Kicks Off Family Fest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Children’s Miracle Network hospitals in South Dakota raise money and awareness for places like Sanford Children’s Hospital and the CenturyLink Kids K Fun Run is coming to Sioux Falls on July 8 to raise money for the cause and celebrate families.

The run kicks off Family Fest, an event for parents and future parents to discover resources to enrich, educate and entertain their family.

All proceeds from the Kids K Fun Run will go toward Children’s Miracle Network to fund their programs and services.

“I have found a new family with Children’s Miracle Network. You know, you don’t wanna be a part of it but once you are, you’re really grateful that you are,” says Gretchen Gammeter, whose daughter visited Sanford Children’s Hospital when she was diagnosed with leukemia at two years old.

Early registration for the run is $20. If kids want to get a t-shirt for the race, they need to register here by Friday, June 23. General registration will be open until the day before the run. Parents may contribute additional donations to Children’s Miracle Network if they’d like, according to Rachel Woodman from CenturyLink.

Steff Holtrop from ‘Hood Magazine, Family Fest’s parent company says the emphasis of the run is to let kids have fun, which is why it isn’t timed.

“It’s all about going out there, kids running for other kids, raising money and a good cause,” Holtrop says.

Those who participate in the run will get a ticket to Family Fest at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The fest is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Family Fest will also feature activities like yoga for kids, BMX riders, a petting zoo and much more. For a full list of activities and vendors at Family Fest, click here.

Family Fest is put on by ‘Hood Magazine, a publication for parents in the Sioux Empire. For more on ‘Hood Magazine, click here.