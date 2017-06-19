Businesses Moving into Lake Lorraine Area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Marshals, Home Goods, and DSW are just a few of the businesses expected to open on the west side of Sioux Falls at Lake Lorraine later this year.

Developers say the stores are part of their vision for helping the area grow.

The property may be empty at the moment, but developers say the final product will be worth the wait.

“We did a lot of master planning for this site. We worked heavily with the city and with the Friessen family in developing the vision on the lake and this does follow it,” says President of Van Buskirk Companies Mike Van Buskirk.

For many years, Van Buskirk has had the vision to make Lake Lorraine a property that offers a variety of options to the community.

He says that vision is finally coming true, with the developments moving in and the ones expected in the future.

“There are many people talking to us; it’s a matter of working through these last elements and filling out Lake Lorraine,” says Van Buskirk.

Van Buskirk plans to fill the property with retailers, businesses, restaurants, and even opening a bike path.

“As that goes along, what we want to see happen is, this is a place where people come and enjoy a day and find what they need,” says Van Buskirk.

He says he knows this will not only help them but also have a big economic impact on the city.

“We are feeling good about the pace of things and what we are getting in here. It’s going to be something special, for a lot of years to come,” says Van Buskirk.

In the end, Van Buskirk says he knows that the community understands what’s good for the city, is also good for the area.

“This is a very significant development, easily accessible to out of town people. You will find people coming here, spending the weekend, shopping, exploring the stores, exploring the lake, exploring the city. It will go beyond this,” says Van Buskirk.

The company says they are constantly talking to other businesses about being part of Lake Lorraine someday.