Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Burning Ipswich Home

IPSWICH, S.D. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a weekend house fire in Ipswich that injured a person.

Fire Chief Tracy Hutson tells the American News that firefighters who responded to the blaze about 1:30 a.m. Saturday rescued the person from the home.

The victim was taken to an Aberdeen hospital. The person’s identity and condition weren’t released.

Hutson says the single-story home was extensively damaged.