Great Plains Zoo Is Asking For Public Input In Naming New Pygmy Goats

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Great Plains Zoo is inviting the public to help select names for three Pygmy Goat kids living at the Hy-Vee Face-to-Face Farm.

From Monday, June 19 – Sunday, July 16, adults and children will be able to submit a ballot with their suggestions for names at any of the seven Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Stores, or online at www.greatzoo.org/vote. There is no limit to the number of ideas each individual can submit. The Great Plains Zoo will select the names, and the winner will have an opportunity to meet the two male and one female Pygmy Goats.

“Naming a baby animal is fun for everyone involved, and the Hy-Vee Face-to-Face Farm continues to offer our visitors special experiences,” said Elizabeth A. Whealy, President and CEO of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. “These hands-on experiences help connect children and families to animals and the natural world around them.”

The Pygmy Goat kids can be viewed daily in Hy-Vee Face-to-Face Farm. The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Visit the Zoo online at www.greatzoo.org or call 605-367-7003 for more information about the Zoo and Museum.