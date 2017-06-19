Hamburger Eats Up Canaries

St. Paul Wins Opener At Sioux Falls 10-2

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Ty Morrison hit his 5th home run of the season on Monday night, but the Sioux Falls Canaries dropped the opening game of the series by the final score of 10-2 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Saints starting pitcher Mark Hamburger (5-1) tossed his third complete game of the season, and his second against the Canaries, allowing two runs on eight hits over his nine innings of work. The complete game was the 15th of his career in the American Association, passing former Canaries pitcher Ben Moore for the most in league history.

Canaries starter Miles Nordgren (1-2) pitched well over his first six innings, but lost the game in the top of the 7th inning after allowing six runs on seven hits, with 10 batters coming to the plate in the frame. Saints outfielder Danny Oh sparked the big inning after blasting a three-run homer over the wall in right field. Tanner Vavra and Anthony Gallas each scored a run after hitting triples off of Nordgren.

Morrison’s homer was a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the 7th inning. The first year Canary finished the night 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to five games. Jabari Henry also extended his hitting streak after going 1-for-4 in the loss. The outfielder has now hit safely in seven consecutive games for the Birds.

Newcomer, Brett Marr made his professional debut for the Canaries in Monday night’s loss. The true rookie signed his first professional contract earlier in the day after completing a four-year career at Rockhurst University. He entered the game defensively in the 6th inning, and roped a double in his first pro at-bat. Marr finished the night 2-for-2 at the plate in the loss.

The series continues on Tuesday night at 7:05 PM with LHP Joe Bircher (2-3, 5.15 ERA) making his seventh start of the season against Saints RHP Ryan Zimmerman (3-0, 0.90 ERA). For information on single game tickets, contact the Canaries Ticket office at (605).336.606 or visit sfcanaries.com for more information.

-Sioux Falls Canaries