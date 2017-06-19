Henry Wins AA Player Of The Week For Beltin’ Birds

Canaries Have Won Eight Of Their Last Ten

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Summer officially starts tomorrow and for the first time in six years the Sioux Falls Canaries play on the field might actually be rising along with the temperatures.

After finishing off a three game sweep in Cleburne, the Canaries return home tonight winners of eight of their last ten. They face first place St. Paul for the first of three tonight with a chance to put a dent in the Saints’ six game Northern Division lead.

Probably the biggest difference is that the Birds bats have begun to belt as promised in the preseason. After working through an early slump, the Canaries are hitting .313 over the last week with 6 homeruns and 38 RBI.

One of the hottest Canaries is Jabari Henry. He’s been named American Association Player of the Week after hitting .469 with three homeruns, two doubles and 11 RBI.