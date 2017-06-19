Inventory Control Associate

Furniture Mart USA

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

If you have strong math and comprehension skills, are reliable, computer savvy and have a desire to use your talents at a successful, family-owned company, then our full-time Entry Level Inventory Control position may be just the role for your career ambitions!

The Entry Level Inventory Control Associate will assist the inventory control team in ensuring the accuracy of the inventory within the Distribution Warehouse. This individual will create batches, conduct cycle counts and complete the necessary follow up research and paperwork.

This is a full-time position with a complete benefit package including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, LTD, PTO/Sick time, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, excellent employee discounts, free access to our on-site company fitness center and more!

Job Requirements: To successfully perform the functions of this job, candidates must be able to use a scan gun, have good math and comprehension skills, along with strong computer skills. Additional you must have the ability to lift heavy objects in excess of 100 lbs. on a regular basis. Experience with using lift equipment that will take you up to 40 ft. in the air preferred. This position does require some travel to conduct inventory counts at our other store locations (South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa & Wisconsin). Upon job offer, must be able to pass background check and drug test before starting work.

Contact: Interested applicants should apply in person at our distribution center (140 E. Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104) or apply online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers

EOE

Website: http://www.thefurnituremart.com/careers