Lake Preston Man Killed In One-Vehicle Crash Near Doland

DOLAND, S.D. – A Lake Preston, S.D., man died Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Doland.

Darwin Tvinnereim, 66, was driving a 2002 Ford Expedition northbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the vehicle left the roadway and eventually rolled.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Spink County Sheriff’s Office, Conde Ambulance, Conde Fire and Rescue, Turton First Responders and Doland Fire Department.