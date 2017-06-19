Police Say Driver Was Drunk, Speeding At Time Of Crash

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – Mason City police say the driver of a sport utility vehicle was drunk and speeding in April when he crashed into a tree, killing himself and four passengers.

Police Chief Jeff Brinkley announced Monday that an autopsy shows the driver of the SUV had a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08. KIMT-TV reports the chief wouldn’t specify the alcohol level of Zachary Hartley, the 20-year-old driver.

Hartley and four others died in the April 10 crash.

Brinkley says the SUV was traveling at least 79 mph in a 30 mph zone at the time of the crash.

Besides Hartley, those killed were 17-year-old Donte Foster, 18-year-old Roderick Lewis, 14-year-old Sydney Alcorn and 19-year-old Alex Wiebke. All lived in Mason City.

Brinkley says no charges will be filed.