Radel’s Heat Has Him On Recruiting Radar

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Gus Radel’s father was a race car driver.

“Husets yup! 410 sprint cars!” Radel says of his dad.

The junior has a different kind of need for speed on the baseball diamond.

“He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. I’ve played with him since I was a little kid and I’ve got to see him grow throughout everything. I mean, the dude’s throwing 93 now! It’s ridiculous!” Roosevelt Junior Nick Hoekstra says.

And throwing 90 plus is only part of Radel’s repettoire.

“He has great offspeed pitches too and guys are not comfortable in the box when they face him. He’s always been mature for his age and he’s a competitor. He’s a big, strong kid who plays all out all the time.” Roosevelt Head Coach Joel Sage says.

“But that doesn’t matter unless you throw strikes and you gotta go out there and be a competitor. You can throw 93 but, if you don’t want it, it doesn’t matter.” Gus says.

Which also includes work at the plate, where Gus hit .400 with wood bats for Roosevelt. It helped lead the Riders to a 33-0 record, state championship and the first perfect season in state history.

“This past season just kind of changed a little bit for me. I worked really hard in the offseason to accomplish those goals and, you know, it paid off.” Radel says.

All of this has him ranked as one of the top prep prospects in the upper midwest, with major college programs vying for him.

“I don’t really pay attention to any of that. My thing is just keep working hard and one day it’ll happen. Right now I’m just focused on winning ballgames.” Gus says.

And that’s about the only time Gus will slow down!