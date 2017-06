Rapid City Rush Become Minnesota Wild Affiliate

ECHL Team Joins Iowa In Wild Minor League System

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Some future Minnesota Wild stars could begin their careers in South Dakota.

The Wild have partnered with the Rapid City Rush to make them their official ECHL affiliate. The ECHL is essentially the second tier of minor league hockey behind the AHL. Minnesota’s AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild, play in Des Moines, IA.