SFFR Holds Special Meet & Greet For Five-Year-Old

On May 30, Edison Carroll was diagnosed with rare bone cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Every member of the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue team takes on multiple responsibilities every day.

Aside from putting out area fires, the crew also responds to car crashes and medical emergencies.

Tonight, those firefighters are taking on yet another role: cheering up a five-year-old who is going through a tough time.

Edison Carroll, like many young kids, “he is very interested in being a fireman or a policeman,” says his mom, Nikki Carroll.

The Sioux Falls kid has big dreams of battling fires just like the members of SFFR.

“Every time they come by our house he has to put on his uniform and go greet them,” says Nikki. “Hopefully he will get to do that someday.”

But first, Edison will have to fight a different kind of battle, cancer.

“He started limping, so we took him in,” explains Nikki. “Eventually they did an x-ray and found what they thought was a bone cyst.”

After surgically removing the bone cyst, doctors came down with a new diagnosis.

“It came back as osteosarcoma,” says Nikki.

Edison will have to go through two rounds of chemo and then surgery at the Sanford castle.

Ten weeks into treatment, surgeons will try to remove any affected bone in his right leg.

If that doesn’t work, the next option the five-year-old has is amputating the leg.

But that’s a future thought for the Carroll family.

Right now, Edison gets to live out his dream; riding in a fire truck.

“We’re always here to help people, that’s why we all took this job,” says apparatus operator with SFFR, Jason Marzolf. “We also have several members that are fighting cancer so it kind of hits home for us at the department.”

Through their ‘step up for heroes’ campaign, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is giving back to those in need.

“The ability to reach out and impact that one person can make a difference in the community as a whole,” says Marzolf.

While the gestures may seem simple, to Edison, his mom and older sister, “the support of the community and our friends is incredible; it means a lot to us,” says Nikki.

SFFR also gave the Carroll’s $500 worth of Hy-Vee gift cards.

There are other ways to donate to the family of three.

A meal-train has been set up, and on July 30, a benefit will be held at Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.