Showers Bring Some Relief To South Dakota Farmers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Showers have brought some relief to South Dakota farmers, but much of the state remains dry.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says showers and thunderstorms early last week brought much-needed rainfall to parts of South Dakota. But precipitation in many areas of the state remains below normal for the year.

More than half of South Dakota’s topsoil moisture supplies are rated short or very short.

Half of the state’s winter wheat crop is rated poor or very poor while more than half of the spring wheat is in poor or very poor condition. A third of the oats crop is rated poor or very poor.

Sunflower plantings have reached 92 percent, compared with 78 percent last year and well ahead of the five-year average of 69 percent.