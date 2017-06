Suspicious Fire Burns Construction Materials at Sioux Falls Park

COURTESY: Sioux Falls Police Dept.

Sioux Falls firefighters responded to a suspicious fire Monday evening at a park on the city’s northeast side.

Details are limited right now. Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls police were called to Kenny Anderson Park on E. 6th Street around 8:15 p.m. Authorities say construction materials at the park were on fire. Police are calling the fire “suspicious.” We’ll bring you the latest details on this incident as we get them.