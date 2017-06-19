Teen Allegedly Threatens Others With Handgun Over Snapchat Argument

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An argument on social media led a teen to allegedly threaten others with a handgun over the weekend.

According to Captain Loren McManus with the Sioux Falls Police department, authorities received a report of reckless driving near the Wal-Mart on Louise Avenue Sunday night. When police arrived, they found two vehicles driving quickly through business parking lots.

Inside the two vehicles where 11 juvenile males. Police say two of them were involved in an argument that started on Snapchat.

They met in a parking lot and the chase started shortly after.

Authorities say during the chase, one of the juveniles allegedly pointed a handgun at the other vehicle.

The 17-year-old who showed the handgun is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

The others are all facing curfew violations.